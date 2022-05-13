A Nigerian man was made to do community work by the people of Ga, an area in the Greater Accra region, Ghana after he was caught stealing

The 22-year-old was first made to clean the gutter and afterwards given a sumptuous meal of banku and a drink

A leader in the community who prevented a mob from taking laws into their hands advised the lad against repeating such in the future

Aliyu John, a young Nigerian man who was recently caught stealing in Ga, a community in the Greater Accra region, Ghana was treated kindly thanks to the intervention of a man believed to be a leader in the area.

The man whose identity wasn't disclosed recorded the whole incident in two separate videos shared on We are Ga on Facebook on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

He was given banku after the cleaning exercise. Photo Credit: We Are Ga

Source: Facebook

According to the man, Aliyu was apprehended after stealing an officer's phone and was almost beaten by people of the community until he and one other fellow stepped in and instead made the thief do community work.

Aliyu was made to clean a gutter

Aliyu who said he hails from Ogun state was made to clean a gutter in the community as punishment for the crime he committed.

He was given protective boots and a shovel and did the work shirtless and with his hands exposed.

Like a dog lover with his domestic pet, a thick rope was tied around Aliyu's waist and held at one end by a man in the community all through the time his cleaning task lasted.

People gathered as the thief did the task in an atmosphere of panic. While working, the leader who prevented the mob action inquired from Aliyu what he'd like to eat after the work and promised to get it for the young man.

Legit.ng observed in the first video that a defiant fellow whip Aliyu on the back once while he cleaned the gutter. He was also made to dance to a popular community song.

Aliyu gets treated to a nice meal

Making good on his promise, the community leader took Aliyu to a restaurant described as the number one in the area and bought him banku with a drink as the lad had requested.

This was after he was made to clean up and given new clothes.

Upon request by the community leader, Aliyu appreciated the Ga people for not killing him. His statement read in part:

"You Ghana people are very good people. If it were a different community, they would have killed me. I won't steal again."

He was advised not to steal again.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens hail the community for shunning jungle justice

Frederick Adjei said:

"The way am happy they didn't beat this guy.. We are all brothers and sisters. We all should give what we have received from our lord Jesus Christ that is love.. I wish we can contribute something small to help this dude."

Isaac Kwaku Aborah said:

"Awwwwwwww God bless you guyz, some people just need advice and they will repeat .. lynching him is not a solution everyone deserve a second chance and love as we."

Amobi Kofi Kwatoa said:

"Infact you guys have made me share tears , God bless everyone who contributed to this , he has learn a great lesson and I don't think he will ever steal again ... Godbless you guys .. much love."

Christopher Nwanua Ikemefune said:

"Thanks bro may God reward you, please find out what could be his problem or reason for doing that if he wants to go back to Nigeria I'm ready to assist him with means of going back."

