Many TikTok users have expressed surprise after seeing the video of a baby girl who looks highly chubby and fleshly

In the video, which has gone viral on the platform, the baby was in the arms of its mother, and people could not stop looking at her

The video has received a lot of views and reactions from TikTok users, some of whom admired the little baby

Many TikTok users are reacting to the video of a little baby who looks chubby and well-fed.

In a video shared on the platform by @buihumyhl21, the baby was spotted looking chubby and highly fleshly.

The baby looks chubby and cute. Photo credit: TikTok/@buihumyhl21.

Source: TikTok

The kid was in the arms of a woman thought to be its mother, and they were inside a crowded place that looked like a market.

A lot of people in the area noticed how chubby the child was, and they started touching her.

Some of them tugged on her bulging cheeks while others removed their phones and recorded a video of the kid.

Social media users who saw the video admired the child, but others expressed worries over her size. Many of them struggled to find words to describe the child while saying she looked like a queen.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of a beautiful chubby baby

@Motivational Chinese Beaver commented:

"She over stayed at grandma's place."

@nawar.oc said:

"Thats the dragon warrior."

@cyro reacted:

"She is not happy."

@Alligeta Man said:

"His father is one of the characters in journey to the West."

@Baby bwoy said:

"I thought it was a doll."

@Husmiguel Sturner said:

"Queen mother."

@nickrogers1 commented:

"One of the seven wonders of the world."

@jomiteaser reacted:

"Is the baby happy, sad or confused."

Beautiful lady gives birth to twins

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who gave birth to twins showed off her belly.

The woman came to TikTok to show people what her belly looked like a few weeks after giving birth.

She said in the video that she was still recovering, adding that she pushed the babies out by herself.

Source: Legit.ng