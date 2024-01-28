A Nigerian lady posted a video of her father’s 60th birthday celebration in Morocco, where he received an unexpected visit

A Nigerian lady shared a touching video on social media of her father’s 60th birthday celebration in Morocco, where he had the most wonderful surprise from his friends.

The video captured the father’s joy and astonishment as his friends showed up one after another to join him in the beautiful North African country.

The father was excited. Photo credit: @_dollyx/TikTok

He hugged them warmly, smiling from ear to ear, and expressed his gratitude for their presence.

The video as shared by @_dollyx showed how much his friends valued their friendship and how they wanted to make his special day unforgettable.

Ifs reacted:

“He's surrounded by so much love!”

Bell said:

“60 where doe??? Your parents are looking young and fresh.”

KadriAdz wrote:

“That's so nice. Happy birthday to uncle.”

Saph:

“How sweet to have this many people show out is a true testament of his character!”

Tata:

“This is community.”

Michelle:

“Your dad is loved o. Happy birthday to him.”

Nifemi.ea:

“Amazing community lyanu olorun obaaaa.”

Semi:

“This is beautiful.”

Elizabeth:

“Awwww I love this happy birthday to uncle.”

MrsO:

“If this isn't love!! His friends are the real MVP.it's good to be good that's the only explanation for this.”

Originaltiannaa:

“Aww this is so cute.”

BlessC:

“Very wholesome A our parents deserve happiness.”

