People were captivated by the emotional reactions of Nigerian medical students who had just passed their final MBBS exams

The students celebrated their achievement by jumping and dancing with joy, knowing that they had overcome a long and challenging journey

They were ecstatic to finally become doctors and start their careers in the medical field for the first time

Many people witnessed the heartwarming scenes of Nigerian medical students who had successfully cleared their final MBBS exams.

The students could not contain their happiness and burst into tears, hugs, jumps, and dances to celebrate their hard-earned accomplishment.

Medical students graduates excitedly. Photo credit: @bu_orion_viii/TikTok

Source: TikTok

They knew that they had finally reached the end of a long and difficult journey that tested their skills, knowledge, and perseverance.

In a video shared by @bu_orion_viii, they were overjoyed to realize that they had fulfilled their dreams of becoming doctors and were ready to embark on their professional careers in the healthcare sector.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prince83738 reacted:

“Congrats it's not easy.”

Čee938383 said:

“Congrats.. I can't wait for the day I'Il finally write my final exams too.”

Diogo wrote:

“Can literally feel the joy in this video. Congratulations. I hope I pass mine too.”

OlaY.emi commented:

“I feel like crying .. I'm so happy for y'all. Congratulations.”

Babcockslays:

“Congratulations Doctors.”

Momilade:

“God I pray for this day to come to pass in my life.”

BwellA:

“Awww…Congratulations to all of you.”

Caosarah:

“This will be me soon in JesuUs name congratulations.”

Oluwaseyifunmi:

“I'm so happy for y'all. Congratulations.”

Smilingdoctor:

“Congratulations beautiful ladies.This moment is always magical and comes with a lot of emotions.”

Esimajedio:

“Congratulations to everyone.”

Nigerian lady becomes medical doctor, goes online to celebrate her success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Chinaza Ebere Eziaghighala, has taken to her LinkedIn page to celebrate passing her MBSS exams.

In a post on the platform, the lady thanked God as she informed her followers she is now officially a medical doctor.

The Nigerian shared a photo of herself in a lab coat where she wore a smiling face. Many Nigerians took to her comment section to celebrate the feat.

Source: Legit.ng