A viral video of some Nigerian children coming out of an elevator in their living room has left netizens in awe

The children joined their mother in their luxurious parlour to showcase their dance moves to a TikTok sound

The video amazed netizens who probed into the family's wealth and the expensive elevator in their mansion

Some Nigerian rich kids have been making waves online after joining their mother to dance in their exquisite mansion.

In the video which was shared by @yettybraim on TikTok, the children and their mother were captured having fun together while showcasing their dance moves.

Rich kids dance with mum in video Photo credit: @yettybraim/TikTok.

Elevator spotted in luxury mansion

The highlight of the video was when the children got out of the mansion's elevator, a rare feature in Nigerian homes.

As soon as they were out, they joined their mother in showing off their synchronized dance moves and energy.

"No doubt, we have a very big GOD."

Reactions trail video of family's mansion with elevator

The video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok with netizens expressing their jealousy and admiration for the family's wealth.

Labutter said:

“Who watched again to see the elevator o.”

MIZSDEBBIET reacted:

“Some children just come this life ehn to enjoy. My children and your children(yes you reading this)will enjoy our wealth Ached ched.”

Mhiz Destiny Akauba said:

“E be like say I go marry for money make my children marry for love. E get why.”

Larry reacted:

“Elevator in your sitting room you just called me.”

@don'ttakeitpersonal said:

“Up the tube in Henry Danger's voice Gee.”

HIS X reacted:

“Those kids came from heaven or s my eye not seeing well. Indeed u have a very big God.”

V.J.020 said:

“Wetin I dey enter when I go bank or hotel te people get am for their house.”

Thick Sandra reacted:

“God for the sake of my pure heart, my future children will never suffer.”

Pretty Bella said:

“@Baby Gavin be like we go marry for money make our children marry for love oo.”

@effie reacted:

“Poor man pikin go think say na swing.”

Marlene said:

“This is what we mean by being born with a golden spoon.”

Cliffs_Theo said:

“The wealth of a real man is the appearance of his family, behind every successful man there must be a unique woman. God continues to bless this family.”

Lady shows off father's small house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that despite facing criticisms from netizens, a beautiful lady has maintained that she is proud of her family. The lady took to her official TikTok account to share a video showing the houses her grandfather and father built.

While sharing the video, she encouraged everyone to take pride in whatever they have and not listen to 'haters'. The lady with the handle @helendemzy showed off the houses proudly and shamed those who trolled her family. Helen had been taunted by netizens on TikTok after sharing videos at her family's small compound.

However, according to her, she was very proud of her father’s house despite how it looked to outsiders. She said: “I’m sorry my dear, I make use of what I have, and all thanks to my late grandfather, your granddaughter is proud of you. To my lovely father, you tried dad, I and my siblings will do better than this. Let’s be proud of what we have and work hard for a better one,” she added.

