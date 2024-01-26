A lady said her husband could not sleep without holding at least one part of her body, and she showed proof

A lady said her husband is obsessed with her and could not rest well without her by his side.

The man's obsession with his wife was evident in a video showing he slept very close to her.

The lady said her husband could not sleep without holding at least one part of her body.

In the video shared by @lolo1ofimostate, the man was spotted sleeping with his head resting on his wife's lap.

In another scene, he was firmly holding his wife's hand while he was fast asleep. She captioned the video:

"You married a man who is obsessed with you. It’s how he can’t go to sleep without holding any part of me."

@Abah Raphnelson Nonso said:

"A place of peace, vulnerability and safety."

@Dede commented:

"This is so like my husband. Sorry guys I just remembered that am not yet married."

@faverealtyprops said:

"Can this be me and my new man Lord."

@kimani said:

"Me I no like am ooo. I dey always shift am commot make I breathe and receive fresh air well."

@LONER said:

"He’s always at peace. Whenever his around you he feels you’re his only safe place. May your home be blessed with lots of happiness mama."

Baby goes viral because of her sleeping position

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that many reactions trailed the TikTok video of a newborn child in a hilarious sleeping position.

In the funny video posted by the child's mother, she was spotted sleeping in a folded position on the bed.

From her sleeping position, some social media users concluded that the baby thought she was still in the womb.

