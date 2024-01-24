A young man constructed a mansion after the demise of his father and took to social media to celebrate it

In a trending video, he showed the exterior of the majestic structure situated in Asaba and how it was being worked on

Many people joined him in celebrating the feat with kind words, while others tapped into his feat

A Nigerian youth has announced building his mansion in Asaba, the capital of Delta state.

In a short video on TikTok, he congratulated his family, saying his mother is so proud.

He built the house in Asaba. Photo Credit: @iam_xucessful

Source: TikTok

He went on to mourn the demise of his father who would not be around to witness in their joyous feat.

"Dad, where are you? Your first son has done it.

"Congratulations to my family.

"Mama is proud now!" he wrote on the video.

His short clip captured the exterior and interior of the mansion. It also showed when it was in its semi-finished stage.

Internet users celebrated with him on becoming the latest house owner in town. The video garnered over 28k views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages greeted the man's video

disuopeyemi926 said:

"Congratulations to u.

"May I also be congratulated."

Omas BDA said:

"Congratulations bro more keys to come."

OLA said:

"I believe mine is coming soon congratulations."

fazzabin hamdan said:

"I tap from your grace bro."

BECKY JERR Y said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your blessing."

@BENLENTINO said:

"Tapping from the blessings.

"Mine is coming."

Sophia said:

''Congratulations dear more to come♥️."

Goodymaama said:

"Congratulations, I tap for all my brothers."

Source: Legit.ng