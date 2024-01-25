A new mother has revealed how pregnancy transformed her looks and complexion in a viral TikTok video

The woman's skin colour changed and got darker while her entire face appeared swollen especially her nose

Her video sparked lots of reactions with women congratulating and relating to her experience

A woman has showcased her shocking body transformation during and after childbirth.

Sharing a video compilation of what she looked like during pregnancy, the woman identified as @nanaabenapraize on TikTok shed light on her pregnancy journey.

New mum shares pregnancy transformation Photo credit: @nanaabenapraize/TikTok.

Woman stuns netizens with pregnancy transformation

During pregnancy, her face appeared swollen especially her nose and this made her look like a 'shadow of herself'. Her skin tone also changed a lot to a darker shade.

However, after giving birth to her child, her skin began to radiate and look more blissful than ever.

Netizens react to transformation video new mum

The comments section of her video was filled with congratulatory messages and people were amazed at how much she changed.

Abena Blessing reacted:

“Pregnancy will humble you.”

Playtime_ said:

“Hahaha I can relate soooo well but look on the bright side there's always that after pregnancy glow congrats lovely.”

@suanitaa said:

"Now I don't want to get pregnant anymore."

@user2145522534206 said:

“Someone should just be extremely careful this year, this one week me ooo I'm even scared of brother dudu it's well my sister, congratulations.”

Wear-You said:

“Pregnancy no be your mate oo.”

Elmad said:

“Congratulations.”

Kekeli's Library reacted:

“I love God so much.”

Mr Asamoah reacted:

“Nothing don change my sister. Forget.”

SPEEdConSTRucTIon said:

“You better de get belle everytime.”

Watch the video below:

Woman shows off pregnancy transformation

