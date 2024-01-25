In a heartbreaking video on TikTok, a Nigerian woman shared her reason for not desiring to get pregnant again

The middle-aged woman recounted how she once had a stillbirth despite the pain she went through while pregnant

Netizens who watched the clip shared via the TikTok app had different things to say about her worrisome situation

A Nigerian woman fondly called Mummy Peller has stirred emotions on TikTok as she narrates her painful childbirth experience.

In the video shared by @mrlilgaga, the woman recounted how she had a stillbirth years ago despite enduring a tough pregnancy.

Woman says she's scared of childbirth Photo credit: @mrlilgaga/TikTok.

Mummy Peller scared of getting pregnant again

Mummy pregnancy expressed her intense fears about getting pregnant again, stating that it makes her bedridden.

According to her, she would be unable to go on with her normal activities because she will be at the hospital from the beginning of the pregnancy till she gives birth.

She also shared how she got bedridden during her first pregnancy only to have a stillbirth.

She said:

“If I get pregnant today, that's the end of my life. I lost my child at birth. I am scared to get pregnant.”

Mummy Peller further stated that the way she feels when pregnant is something she doesn't wish on her enemy.

Watch the video below;

Netizens react as woman shares pregnancy fears

Netizens in the comments section had different things to say about her situation.

Barbie reacted:

“Most people online having fun and acting crazy are all going through something, they are just trying to make them self happy.”

Mumsy Diana reacted:

“Pepper run in my head in mummy peller voice.”

Mum loses her 2 sick kids to fever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever.

In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'. She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.

Her family came to her rescue but while she was still recovering from the shock of losing her son, her daughter died. Cynthia said she has only one kid now and she feels scared whenever the child falls sick.

Source: Legit.ng