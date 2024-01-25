A heartbroken Nigerian lady could not hide her tears while narrating how she had a painful stillbirth

According to the lady, getting pregnant was one of the best news of her life and she was expectant to give birth to her child

Netizens who watched the video consoled the lady and prayed for God to give her double blessings

A Nigerian lady has tearfully recounted how her unborn baby unfortunately died in her womb.

The lady identified as @everyone_hates_me_8 on TikTok cried uncontrollably as she reminisced on how the news of her pregnancy made her so excited at the time.

Lady cries after experiencing stillbirth Photo credit: @everyonehatesme/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reveals baby died in her womb

According to the lady, she fell pregnant in January and on October 8th, her misery started.

Her mother subsequently took her to a hospital where she stayed for two days before her mother moved her to another hospital.

Shortly afterwards, she was booked for a scan which led to the painful discovery of her life that her baby had died in her womb.

She said;

“A nurse told me to go get a scan result, after the result came out, I found out my son is already dead In my womb. I cried cox my 10 months were in vain.

"So we went to another hospital and the only option was CS (cesarean sections). After the CS I woke up and couldn't see my son not even for once. I was heartbroken cox I couldn't see the prince I carried for 10 months.”

Netizens sympathise with woman who had a stillbirth

The comments section was filled with sympathetic messages from well-meaning netizens.

Loner said:

“He went to bring his sister along, they will come back as twins.”

@ImmaJay said:

“I cover every pregnant woman with the blood of Jesus.”

@desireedevie said:

“Please someone, will cs have prevented this, just asking cuz I'm pregnant too.”

@user9210635719949 reacted:

“Mother alive baby alive for any pregnant women.”

@user32718707466316 said:

“Scan Confirm I Was Pregnant Fr A Girl But I Had My Twins Inside Labor Room May Such Miracle Locate U Dear Dnt Loose Hope What God Cnt Do Doesn't Exist.”

THE WIG BAR reacted:

“Why didn't the hospital booked u for cs earlier after 10 months God Abeg.”

@hameedat24434 reacted:

“A fa fa saw this and started crying, last night, I and my husband cry hell out. Gave birth October 17 the baby was already pooing inside so he died.”

Dinion said:

“May God protect all the pregnant women.”

uche_jane194 reacted:

“Just calm down sis. It is not the end of the road. I lost my 26days old daughter yesterday. God will surprise us with double. Just be calm.”

Watch the video below:

Mum loses her 2 sick kids to fever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever.

In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'. She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.

Her family came to her rescue but while she was still recovering from the shock of losing her son, her daughter died. Cynthia said she has only one kid now and she feels scared whenever the child falls sick.

Source: Legit.ng