A lady has come out to tell people the things she has achieved in life despite just being 24 years of age

In a video trending on TikTok, the lady said she is married and also has a filling station that is fully functional

She said she is a millionaire, a car owner, a shop owner, a landlady, and a graduate, all at the tender age of 24

A Nigerian lady proudly flaunted her numerous achievements for her followers on social media to be informed.

In a video shared by @fumy_layor, the lady made it clear that she has achieved so many things in her 24 years on earth.

The lady said she is also married. Photo credit: TikTok/@fumy_layor.

Source: TikTok

She said she is a filling station owner, a car owner, a graduate, a married woman and a landlady at her age.

The lady also said she is a millionaire but did not disclose the number of millions in her bank account.

She wrote:

"Oga wife, a graduate, a shop owner, a millionaire, a car owner and a landlady at 24."

Meanwhile, many reactions trailed the video as some ladies also took to the comment section to share their own achievements and their ages.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her achievements online

@Ugegbe Oyibo said:

"Me sef house, billionaire, wife with kids. With like 2 GLK at 19. No gree for anybody. No be me Una go oppress."

@_amaka_amaka commented:

"Me sef odogwu wife at 19, a graduate at 19, a business owner at 19, a landlady at 19, a car owner at 19, a mom of five kids at 19 and a private jet owner."

@Favour Kalu said:

"I use my money to buy my phone."

@pretty_success said:

"I own the world sha. I'm ain’t Bragging about it."

@KingBless said:

"No gree for anybody this 2024."

