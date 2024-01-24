A lady who lives abroad is currently full of joy because he now has the legal document to reside where she lives

In a TikTok video, the lady, Diana Ogbe, said she has been waiting for seven years to get her residency permit

Diana held her residency permit and danced in her room as social media users showered her with congratulatory messages

A lady said she has finally become a legal resident abroad after she finally received her permit.

In a heartwarming TikTok video she shared, the lady, Diana Ogbe, said it took her a long time to be confirmed as a legal resident.

The lady was full of joy as the permit reached her hand. Photo credit: TikTok/@dianaogbe@dianaogbe.

Source: TikTok

She said she had filed many applications, which had returned negative up to four times before she received a positive response.

Now, after waiting for seven years, Diana now has the legal permit to reside in the country where she lives abroad.

She wrote on TikTok:

"After seven years of waiting and four negatives, the Lord has finally wiped my tears away with a 5-year document."

Many social media users poured congratulatory messages for her in the comment section of the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets the legal documents to live abroad

@uromi general said:

I tap for documents too because my own now na 9year with 5 negatives. I tap from your blessings."

@blessingnice4981 commented:

"Oh lord answer me in the name of Jesus Amen. Congratulations dear."

@AGBALAGBI said:

"Big congratulations to you dear. Do and visit home soon, everyone deserves happiness."

@Angelparry commented:

"I tap from your blessings."

@doublelover said:

"Congratulations to you and I tape from it."

@user4703092619978 reacted:

"I receive positive this time in Jesus' name."

@Enow Etenneng said:

"Congratulations. I tap from your testimony! My 5-year permit is coming with no delay in Jesus' name amen."

Lady secures UK visa

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady threw a party on TikTok after she successfully secured a visa that would see her move to the United Kingdom.

Apart from the visa, the lady, Beautiful Preacher, also got a five-year work permit, and she displayed the documents on TikTok.

She was happy that she would finally move as some people congratulated her and said they also wanted to move to the UK.

