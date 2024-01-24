A beautiful black lady who married a 'poor' Russian man has shared their story of true love on YouTube

In a video, she revealed that she agreed to tie the knot with her white lover despite facing criticisms due to his low financial strength

Netizens took to the comments section to react to their heartwarming story, dubbing it true love

A young black woman has revealed how she met and married her true love in a viral video on YouTube.

The lady identified simply as Monica recounted how people laughed at her when they found out that she was getting married to a poor Oyinbo man.

Lady shares love journey with poor Russian man

Speaking to Afrimax English, Monica said she met her Russian lover at a supermarket after he approached her to speak to her.

After a series of dates, Monica and Andre eventually get married, living a life of peace and love even though they don't have money.

She noted that everyone who laughed and made jokes at her now regretted their actions after seeing how happy she had been in her marriage.

Monica further added that money has never been one of her prerequisites for finding true love.

“When I love somebody, I love with my heart. I don't care if the person is poor as long as there is happiness there, I'm okay," she said.

On his part, her Russian lover, Andre, said he moved to Kenya six years ago and began planning his future there.

He reiterated his love for Monica and his much he adored being with her for loving him despite his financial limitations.

Andre repairs phones, laptops and some other electronic gadgets for a living.

Netizens react to video of interracial couple

Netizens took to the comments section to commend the couple’s true love for each other.

@markgee8326 reacted:

“I married a black woman money was never an issue it's all about...LOVE.”

@colinthomas6888 said:

“God bless you both. Long life together.”

@marciadalcher278 said:

“When two pure hearts meet! This what's this couple reminds me of.”

@jennifermcwhortet7934 reacted:

“God bless this couple. So genuine. So humble. Indeed LOVE is God designed. May God enlarge your territories. Amen.”

@TheCluelessMan said:

“The thing to keep in mind is that most white people arent really rich when you compare the countries they are living in. We also have huge amounts of poor people, working class people.”

@chipochipamuriwo1002 said:

“This is what we call TRUE LOVE. Truly il admire you. God bless you.”

@jojodancehallvibes said:

“Big respect to this beautiful lady the best in the future.”

Man marries beautiful oyinbo woman

