A Nigerian man was recently sentenced to eight years in prison for beating up a man whom his girlfriend brought home

The young man had paid for his girlfriend’s apartment, and opened a store for her, only for her to cheat and rub it in his face

The story sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comment section who had different things to say about the situation

Reactions have been trailing a story of a Nigerian man who landed in prison after spending lavishly on his girlfriend.

According to the story shared by @princeolaoflondon on TikTok, the lady began cheating on her man with an accountant after having issues with her boyfriend.

Man sentenced to prison after setting up girlfriend

Source: Getty Images

Man jailed for beating girlfriend's side boo

Prince narrated how the lady’s boyfriend rented an apartment and opened a very big store for her to make her comfortable.

However, anytime they had a misunderstanding his girlfriend started seeing other men and would always bring them back to the apartment her boyfriend paid for.

This infuriated her boyfriend and he decided to organise some boys to beat any other man she brought to the apartment.

Unluckily for the accountant, he was the next man that the lady brought to the apartment and he was beaten mercilessly by the lady’s boyfriend and his boys.

Following this, the lady’s boyfriend was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for beating up the man to the point he had internal bleeding.

Sharing the story, Prince advised men and women to always invest in what they can easily forget about in a relationship.

He said;

“If you want to invest in your boyfriend or girlfriend let it be that even though the relationship doesn't work out you can easily forget about it. No go carry your life savings spend on one man oh.”

Netizens react as man gets jailed

The comments section was filled with different reactions from netizens.

@kanayo o kanaƙk_ reacted:

“This is why I use them for ritual.”

Adelyjoke said:

“I don't know why we good girls can't find good guys...good guys always end up with bad guy.”

Omalicha said:

“They won't see good ones like us mtcheews.”

Larryhairstudio reacted:

“That girl go marry another man enjoy her life wella noww.”

GoldenG LEK said:

“I must give you belle before I can spend that type of money to a lady.”

FOYOVO JEREMIAH Maybach said:

“Hakimi still remains my role model till date abeg.”

Best_man said:

“Once he come out from prison make he off the girl family light.”

Chris said:

“Give her belle before you marry here.”

Derrick Oxomms said:

“I don tell men no matter what no follow girl go her house. Only at your place u can be safe.”

Tiwalola Folakemi reacted:

“Dem go see we wey get good heart dem no go follow Us.”

$Destiny Savage said:

“True talk. But girl wey I dor give my life for her. I rather die than to see another man take her from meg. Dead body go to many for the wood.”

Benet Asuku said:

“Marry before you invest and even at that, know who you are investing in.”

Man released after being wrongfully imprisoned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man wrongly convicted and jailed for close to 30 years has walked free after it was found he was innocent. Johnson Lamar, 50, locked up in prison since 1994 finally regained his freedom in 2023 after the case was revisited.

Johnson was convicted for the murder of Marcus Boyd who was shot dead by two masked men in St Louis, Missouri, BBC reported. Police authorities had always believed that the killing of Boyd was connected to dru'g conflict, but Johnson maintained his innocence throughout the years. He had always said he was at home when the murder happened and had nothing to do with it.

Erika Barrow who was Johnson's girlfriend testified that they were both at home at the time the murder happened. The wrong conviction has now been overturned after he has spent 28 years in prison. His release was made possible after another prisoner confessed that he shot Boyd, UNILAD reports.

