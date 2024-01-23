An Oyinbo woman has faced backlash on TikTok after sharing pictures of the restaurant she opened in Lagos

The Oyinbo woman opened the 'buka' to sell Nigerian native cuisines to Lagosians

However, some netizens were not pleased with how the restaurant looked and they shared their thoughts in the comments

An Oyinbo woman based in Lagos has been making headlines after opening a buka (restaurant) in Abule Egba, Lagos.

The woman identified as @oyinboprincesssaysso on TikTok shared some pictures of her buka on the page.

Oyinbo woman shows off restaurant in Lagos Photo credit: @Oyinbo Princess/ TikTok.

Oyinbo woman faces backlash from netizens

Oyinbo Princess was seen standing in front of her new place in one of the pictures she shared.

She also shared a banner that displayed some of the Nigerian delicacies that she would be selling.

The delicacies include; pepper soup, Egusi soup, Okra soup, Eforiro, Oha soup, and Indomie with egg.

She also mentioned that games like snooker, darts, and chess were also available.

The happy lady captioned the post; “Finally, WE ARE OPEN!Come chop better Lem. Play snooker, PS4, Chess & Darts. WATCH LIVE FOOTBALL.”

Netizens react as oyinbo woman opens buka

The post has ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

High Star said:

“If you want do restaurants for UK na like this you take build am?”

@bigkev commented:

“If no be see finish, u fit open this kind buka for UK.”

Diamond said:

“Una don kuku see us finish, wetin be this? We get hot weather here o.. fear nor let you spend money.”

Adelolu reacted:

“You pple shud stop being mean abeg she's starting from smw y'all shud jst support her if u can't rest abeg.”

Big vision said:

“Na oyibo get the store abi na abino cuz I nor understand abi na my eye.”

@only_one_Nanaoflagos@4 said:

“Na heat go finish people.”

Grinch reacted:

“Anytime I wan come . I go first call ask if you dey around, If you no dey I no go come.”

ADE-OYE said:

“If she dey pranking us nko iyen tun kor.”

GoodnessAbbey said:

“Them swear for you ni? Na that Ibadan pastor we go call for you.”

BIG Don said:

“Werey no wan show inside.”

Man opens 'mama put' business in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man called Azeez has taken sweet Nigerian jollof rice to the streets of London, putting the rare taste on the lips of many Oyinbo people.

In a photo shared on Twitter by @IamOlajideAwe, some Oyinbo people could be seen as they lined up to buy food from the restaurant. In a short chat with Legit.ng reporter, Azeez said he started the restaurant with one other person, but that he now runs it alone.

Azeez said: "I'm from Lagos, Surulere. We live in London so we decided to bring food to the city. We were two when we started but now, I'm running myself." When @IamOlajideAwe shared the tweet, it generated interest from Nigerians who commended the hustling spirit of the man. Nigerians quickly took to the comment section of the tweet to express their views.

