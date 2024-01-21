Two siblings' dreams of furthering their studies in Canada have been shattered after they arrived at the airport

During checks, officials of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) enquired if they had paid their tuition fees

The reply they gave did not help their situation and further confirmed the doubts in the minds of CBSA officials, leading to their deportation

Canada has reportedly deported twins at the airport after the information on their application did not convince Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials.

A Nigerian techie in Canada, @muvey10, shared the story as she advised people not to migrate to the North American country without sorting out their tuition fees.

"Don't come to Canada if you have not paid at least your tuition deposits or have an explanation as to how you are going to pay it," she warned.

The twins stuttered before CBSA officials

Narrating the twins' story, @muvey10 said they shared everything with her in DM as they were devastated and didn't know what to do.

According to her story, the twins migrated to study in Canada and encountered CBSA officials at the airport.

When the officials asked if they already paid their tuition fees, the twins replied in the negative. They stuttered when further quizzed on how they intended to pay the fees.

Their answer was quite different from what was on their application, making CBSA officers doubt their statements.

"The CBSA guys were not convinced. They thought their application was fraudulent and they were lying. and were asked to leave Canada and go back to their country," she narrated.

Canada had earlier revealed its immigration application process for Nigerians and other immigrants.

Internet users share their thoughts on the twins' deportation story

That psycho said:

"It’s always bad news from you everyday, I don’t understand."

franxkop said:

"There’s more to this story, tuition payment not compulsory."

Solomon Spence said:

"What you said doesn't make sense. The Supreme court has concluded that you don't need to pay deposit. They would be deported if they misrepresented their financing. They would not be allowed into Canada."

Jeffery Etinosa said:

"Deportation doesn’t mean your visa has been cancelled, all you need to do is pay your deposit fee and book another flight ✈️back, simple."

stellankechii said:

"They didn't give you the real story. My friend entered December 26 2023 without paying a dime. tuition fee is only needed from the school not IRCC pro."

Araaa _Tee said:

"You always bring bad news."

