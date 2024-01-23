In a TikTok video, a child filmed her mother and her boyfriend, who was 14 years younger than her mum

The couple looked happy and relaxed in the living room, spending some quality time together

The child, who was holding the camera, vouched for their genuine and strong love for each other

A child decided to share a surprising secret with the world in a TikTok video: her mother was in love with her boyfriend, who was 14 years younger than her mum.

The video showed the happy couple in their living room, cuddling on the sofa and laughing at each other’s jokes.

The lady was moved. Photo credit: @momwcash/TikTok

They seemed to have a great chemistry and a deep connection, despite the age gap in a video shared by @momwcash.

The child, who was filming the whole scene, narrated the video and expressed her support and admiration for their unconventional romance.

Themusebabe said:

“He look older.”

Latela reacted:

“She look younger then him.”

Tasha4short:

“Momma fine,I understand”

Theprissyhippie:

“She look younger Imao.”

User9383839383838:

“Younger men ALWAYS wantin somebody older I'm almost 30 & these 20 somethings be a problem.”

Eva.S:

“They look about the same age.”

Ebbyebb89:

“She look wayy younger.”

Renia:

“I needed to see this today cause the way this man 16 years yournger than me is tryin so hard.”

Grittiüii:

“Them older women have you stress free.”

Lasundra:

“And he in love love, love this for your mother.”

Yanick:

“She fine mommy young.”

It'sMeTiff:

“Mama looks like she in her 30s lol. Mama fine.”

Fiilly:

“Momma look good.”

Its.deidi:

“Oh she having funnnn baby.”

Frenchtoasst:

“This will be me too cause i don't like them older.”

Santana:

“As long as he loves her right.”

EverythingButLace:

“My man my man my mannnnnnn. she look so happy.”

Scorpiolovver25:

“I love them for him! He looks a bit older.”

Lady puzzled as mum bursts into laughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady was stunned by her mum's reaction after she showed her a picture of her boyfriend.

In a video shared on TikTok by @memorynanyangwe0, a woman was seen seated on a couch laughing her heart out.

According to memory, the lady on the couch was her mother.

