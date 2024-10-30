P.N. Okeke, the famous Nigerian author, is being celebrated by Nigerians who passionately love his works

The author clocked 83 years on October 30, and Alex Onyia, an education promoter, made it a point to mark it in grand style

A video posted online by Alex shows the author sitting at the venue of the birthday celebration, which was beautifully decorated

Nigerians are celebrating Pius Nwankwo Okeke, a Nigerian author who is credited with contributing immensely to the dissemination of knowledge.

P.N. Okeke specialises in physics and he authored a book known to many science students in Nigeria.

Nigerians are congratulating P.N. Okeke on his 83rd birthday. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

Source: Twitter

The book, Senior Secondary School Physics has become a reference point among students who used it while in secondary school.

As he clocks 83 on October 30, 2024, many Nigerians, led by Alex Onyia, an education promoter, thought it wise to celebrate with him.

Alex posted about the event. In the post, P.N. Okeke was seen sitting at the event hall and beaming with happiness.

"I finally met PN Okeke for the first time this afternoon. We are getting ready for his big day tomorrow. He impacted millions of lives and we are appreciating him in a special way. Tomorrow is Physics day and we are here to celebrate his 83rd celebration and lifetime achievements."

See the video below:

Reactions as P.N. Okeke marks birthday

@ejyko said:

"Please remember to share how we can get the books. Some of us want to buy for donation."

@tosinolaseinde said:

"You will be celebrated. Well done to celebrating him."

@mma_di_ora said:

"This videos warms my heart. It’s so nice to see you bring joy into Profs life. Happy birthday to an icon."

@amakele512 said:

"God bless you for this gesture. May you live to be celebrated."

Baby celebrates her birthday

A Nigerian girl got many admirers on TikTok after she stepped out in a cute-looking cultural attire for a photoshoot.

The little girl was about to observe her birthday, and her parents dressed her up in a way that attracted the attention of netizens.

Many people have become her fans and also praised her mother for the way they chose to dress her up.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng