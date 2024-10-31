A man who resides in the UK was coming back from work and he saw his mother taking a walk in the streets of London

In a video, the man saw his mother taking a walk to exercise her body and he stopped casually to interact with her

A lot of people who saw the video said they would like to take their parents as well so they can enjoy life

A UK-based man shared a video of his mother taking a walk in the streets of London.

The man said he was coming back from work when he bumped into his mother walking around to exercise her body.

The mother was seen walking around to exercise her body. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_repostdude.

Source: TikTok

In the heartwarming video posted by @the_repostdude, the woman was walking casually when her son's car approached.

Her son stopped in his car to interact with her briefly before driving off again.

The video is captioned:

"Mama taking a walk. She does that when I go to work in the morning. I was coming back from work when I saw my mum taking a walk in the streets of London."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother takes a walk in the UK

@DC Foodbank, LAGOS VENDOR said:

"Does the UK government know that there's a street called iyana church in UK now?"

@odutusinbimpe said:

"My son too will take me abroad."

@adunfeadeoluwalos said:

"I will travel out too and take my mum along in Jesus name."

@Kolaborate Kennel said:

"She will live long long long in Jesus mighty name....just happy watching this video I will follow you because of Grandma."

@Yksmart said:

"My mum someday in the streets of Houston, Aameen."

@OloriArike13 said:

"I will also take my parent abroad very soon."

@Omobolaji said:

"I will take my mummu abroad very soon by God Grace and so shall."

Man opens suya joint in the UK

In a related story, a Nigerian man who lives in the UK has opened a roadside joint where he sells roasted meat, popularly called suya.

A Nigerian lady said she saw the man's video on TikTok and decided to visit the suya joint to also buy meat.

The man's roadside suya shop is located in Peckham, London, and a video of him roasting meat is trending online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng