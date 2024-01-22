A mother who left her son behind years ago to hustle abroad has shared how her life turned out in the UK

The lady appreciated her mother, who came to her rescue and took care of her two-month-old baby

The woman later found love with an oyinbo man abroad, and made plans for her son to join her many months after

A young lady who wanted a better future for her life has narrated how she left her 2-month-old son with her mother and travelled to the UK.

When the lady got abroad, she had a video call with her mother and the child. Leaving the kid was not an easy option for her.

Lady got job as nurse in UK

She (@muriungimfridah) later found a nursing job in the UK, and life moved gradually from there, even though she missed the child sometimes.

Her fortune changed when she met an oyinbo man and married him. The lady later got a comfortable life abroad and worked towards bringing her son to the UK.

She shared a photo of the child aboard his flight on his way to the UK. Their reunion got many people emotional in a recent video she made.

Msnjogucollections said:

"I love seeing women winning, strong and hardworking all together women keep doing great."

humbled mummy said:

"Me here wondering how will I survive abroad if I leave my 4 kids aki..."

saida Issack said:

"Take your mom to UK as a gift for taking good care of your son, that's if she wants to go. Otherwise, congratulations on your achievements."

She replied:

"My mom is happy in Meru."

Liberty said:

"Awww, I like that you picked your son soon enough. I have seen some take parents and sisters but not their children first. Great mother."

Stephanie brown said:

"Welcome to the UK! I'm glad you've had a great success in your life and thankful you could get your son too. he's so handsome."

karinasteward323 said:

"This is amazing! Im so lucky to be from a country that i do not have to leave for a better life i never take this for granted! I wish you and your son."

