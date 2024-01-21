A Nigerian writer and blogger, Kel Armstrong Amobi popularly known as KAA, has an exciting offer for 'Jambites'

The kindhearted man has announced his intention to help 50 people get Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) UTME forms

In a chat with Legit.ng, KAA revealed why he is making the offer and shared how interested people can apply

Kel Armstrong Amobi popularly known as KAA, a Nigerian writer has offered to buy 50 JAMB UTME forms for people.

This is coming days after he announced his plan to help 20 people get the forms.

Kel Armstrong Amobi said he would now buy 50 JAMB forms for people. Photo Credit: KAA, Jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Why KAA wants to buy 50 UTME forms

In a chat with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, KAA confirmed that the offer is still open to those interested and shared the simple steps to take to apply on Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While also confirming the increased offer, he said his belief in education motivated the pledge. He added that he preferred to help people through academic and profitable initiatives instead of giveaways. In his words:

"The offer is still on and I’m looking to increase the number to 50 because of the number of people that have shown interest in it.

"I do this because I believe education is the bedrock of every success.

"As you may already know, I don’t do monetary giveaways on my page except on very rare occasions. I prefer to help people through school and acquire profitable skills."

KAA had initially offered to buy 20 JAMB forms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how KAA offered to help 20 people get JAMB forms.

In a Facebook post on Friday, January 19, KAA directed those interested to follow his backup page and drop a comment indicating their interest.

He said someone would be in the comment section to select the 20 lucky folks. His Facebook post read in part:

"I will be buying Jamb Forms for 20 people. If you are interested in getting a free Jamb Form, follow my back up page, KaaTruths and drop your interest comment on the first post on the page. Someone will be in the comment section on that page to pick the lucky ones..."

Source: Legit.ng