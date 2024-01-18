A Nigerian lady living in Canada said one major reason why some visa applications are rejected is due to poorly written statements of purpose

A Canada-based lady said a well-written statement of purpose (SOP) is one of the most important things in getting one's study permit approved.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Gloria read out a rejection letter received by one applicant who wanted a study permit in Canada.

She said people applying for study permits must avoid the use of copy-and-paste SOPs. Gloria said emigration officials always have a way of discovering.

Speaking to Legit.ng on the topic, Okudayo Sokunbi, a travel expert at Japa Consults, said there are some important things one must include in their SOP for a study permit application.

His words:

"These include why they are applying, career prospect, proof of funds with explanation, home ties (family, shares, lanes properties, etc) and ow the course is important to their career back at home."

Watch Gloria's video below:

Reactions as lady shares tips on getting Canada study visa

@WANGYEL P said:

"Yesterday with this reason, I got my student visa refusal. So is it ok to relaunch visa for second time and what will be the chance of getting visa on a second attempt?"

@user5907103056034 said:

"Gloria, can you give any clue on writing a top-notched SOP? I am your ardent follower!"

@Sirbmo said:

"Honestly, I’m finding it difficult on how to put my documentation together because I seriously don’t have money to give an agent…Please help."

Man loses money to visa agents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man paid N15 million for a Canadian visa, but the agent in charge disappeared with the money.

The man sold his two cars and a parcel of land he inherited from his father to raise the money to travel to Canada.

But it appears his dreams will not come true because the person doing the visa for him has disappeared without a trace.

