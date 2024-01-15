A Nigerian man has expressed his utter amazement after receiving an extravagant gift from a female friend

The man's social media post went viral as he narrated how he discovered the value of the bracelets

The story sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens who weighed in on the significance of receiving such a lavish gift

A Nigerian man on X was shocked to his bones after receiving a lavish gift from a caring female friend.

According to him, his initial intention was to save the bracelets for a special occasion.

Man reflects on price of bracelets received from female friend, expresses gratitude

However, while going through his belongings, he stumbled upon the despatch note and was taken aback by the price of the bracelets.

Overwhelmed by the realization, the man identified as @Wizarab10 on X immediately decided to wear them.

Despite his friend's earlier apology for not being able to afford a more expensive gift, the man marvelled at her generosity and playfully remarked that her gifts could be lethal.

He wrote;

“I kept the bracelets this babe sent to me, thinking I will wear it one day. I was going through my stuff and saw the despatch note. Omo I looked at the price and wore it immediately. 2 Maserati bracelets.

"Meanwhile this werey was apologizing that she did not have much money to buy something better after spending all these money. This babe will use gifts to kill somebody.”

Netizens share their thoughts on extravagant gift

Following the man's post, social media users chimed in with a range of reactions to the lavish gift.

Some applauded the man's friend for her generosity and expressed admiration for her choice of gifts.

@schozze reacted:

“The babe is loaded with cash and love. When is the wedding BTW? We need to start making plans to attend.”

@Emmbee_brown reacted:

“You thought na Aba made bracelets before?”

@Israeli_001 said:

“Underhype and over deliver.”

@Freestuv1 reacted;

“Women are great people when they genuinely like/love you.”

@trends_234 said:

“Imagine having such friends like, you go forget say you never marry.”

@ewurabenaah reacted:

“I'm guessing same friend who sent the book. Sir, are you sure God is not speaking to you with these "signs and symbols"?”

@zafarmirzo reacted:

“Not separating one's happiness from the happiness of others and society as a whole is a choice not only for strong people but for every modern individual.”

@rukky_nate reacted:

“Sir Dickson, the same friend that has been sending you books and all sorts of gifts?Anyways, mumsy has been talking a lot about grandchildren lately.”

@IamTOKOOL commented:

“That kind babe na only 2 of them Dey this world.”

@bishop_bisa reacted:

“When women like you, you will enjoy them. It's the ones that don't like you that'll be behaving like spoilt fan.”

