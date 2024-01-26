Omolola Bowoto, a Nigerian lady doing her master's program at the University of Essex, England, has cried out for help

The second-year social work scholar would be at risk of withdrawal from the school if she isn't able to pay her tuition of £20,700 (over N23.7 million)

Bowoto said she had raised £5,300 (N6 million) and needed to pay up the balance of £15,400 (N17.6 million)

A female student has set up a GoFundMe to offset her outstanding tuition abroad as she is on the verge of being withdrawn from the University of Essex, England.

In a TikTok video, Omolola revealed that she was in her second year and five months away from graduating.

Lola added that she may lose everything she worked for if her admission is withdrawn.

Omolola shares what limited her funding source

Via her GoFundMe page, Omolola said the devaluation of the naira and family challenges affected her family's finances. She wrote:

"...Due to the devaluation of naira and family financial challenge it has limited me having enough to fund my tuition and is disheartening to find myself in this position but I am still strong-willed to complete my studies.

"I humbly ask for your support in any way you can provide – whether it's a financial contribution, sharing this campaign with your network, or offering words of encouragement. Every bit makes a significant difference, and I am grateful for any assistance you can offer."

How much does Omolola for her tuition?

While noting that she has been able to raise £5,300 (N6 million) on her own, Omolola revealed £15, 400 (N17.6 million) is still needed to complete the outstanding tuition.

She called on well-meaning individuals to come to her aid in the form of financial contributions. A look at her GoFundMe tagged 'Help Lola Graduate this Year' showed she has so far received £4,434 (over N5 million) from 223 donations.

Netizens drum support for Lola Bowoto

its_feeeyiii said:

''More to come.

"You will Graduate.

"Can't wait to celebrate youuu."

O_ruemu said:

"Yaaay! You popped back up on my fyp and I’m glad it’s good news! That goal eh! You go reach am."

Anonymous said:

"I pray everything works out fine by God’s grace, you will be fine."

Sisiifola said:

"Can’t wait to see your graduation pictures Lola."

Loluwa said:

"It’s going to work out for you."

