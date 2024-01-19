A video of a heavily pregnant woman dishing out advice to fellow women on the kind of man to marry has gone viral

In the funny clip, she urged women to avoid getting married to men with big heads to have an easy delivery

Her video sparked humorous reactions amongst women in the comments section of her TikTok video

A heavily pregnant woman has gone viral on TikTok after dishing out funny advice to women.

The pregnant woman identified as @omotarah5 on TikTok shared a video of herself in deep thought as her due date of delivery drew near.

Pregnant woman expresses fears as delivery date draws near Photo credit: @omotara5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Heavily pregnant advises women never to marry big-headed men

Omotarah advised women to check the size of their partner’s head before saying ‘yes’ to them.

According to her, she didn't consider the size of her husband's head before marrying him and now she fears that the size of her child’s head might be too big to push out.

She wrote;

“When the time is near and knowing your husband's head is very big. Ladies check your partner's head well before you say yes.”

Netizens react to pregnant woman’s advice to fellow women

Netizens reacting in the comments section have said that they also got married to big-headed men whilst sharing their experiences in the labour room.

Demzy said:

“You no consider the head before you marry am.”

@user6463421394383 said:

“My sister you need to see the way they tear my yansh then tear my both sides before baby come out.”

@user8393545994452 reacted:

“Na me get big head and my two boys carry it I see shege banza for labor room.”

DollyP_36 said:

“Why una No drop this update since nah yes to my boy already and his head is big o.”

Peaceful Peace326 reacted:

“When the time reaches, the head will be heading out by God's grace A. No worries.”

@jummydagold said:

“Omo, I do pity myself oo. My husband is headwar My self is something else.”

Ayanfunke said:

“So we plenty that marry headmaster chai.”

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman with 2 kids displays fine baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman identified as @itsbluex3 on TikTok shared a video showcasing her baby bump without stretch marks.

She reiterated that despite it being her third pregnancy, she has never experienced stretch marks. The happy woman displayed her baby bump and her protruding stomach with no visible sign of a stretch mark.

"When you're on your 3rd baby with no stretch marks," she captioned the video. Her video has gained significant attention, sparking pregnancy and stretch marks discussions. Viewers were amazed by her ability to maintain smooth skin throughout multiple pregnancies.

Source: Legit.ng