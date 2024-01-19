A caring black woman has shared a touching video of herself and her late sister's twin boys on TikTok

In the video, she was captured taking good care of the toddlers like they were her biological children

The video struck a chord amongst several netizens who once found themselves in a similar situation

A beautiful black woman has melted hearts online with a video of herself feeding her late sister's twin babies.

In a heartwrenching video posted on TikTok, she took care of the twins and gave them food to eat.

Lady takes care of late sister's twin babies Photo credit: @sharscott/TikTok.

Woman vows to take care of her late sister's twin forever

The woman identified as @nyathi.nyakach1 vowed to take care of the boys forever no matter what.

A trending clip showed her carrying one of the twins on her lap and feeding him while the other one who couldn't wait to be fed cried out loud.

She captioned the video;

“I will never give up on my late sister's twins.”

The video of the woman and her late sister's twin boys resonated with netizens who have had similar experiences.

Netizens react to video of woman taking care of late sister's twins

The video has gained traction on TikTok with netizens applauding her and giving her insights on how to feed them.

M_Bayouth said:

“Continue doing the best for the babies. Your sister must be smiling from heaven.”

Edna Chinyere Humblechuks said:

“Pls feed them at the same time.”

@elizabethakinyi816 said:

“When feeding them you don't, have to keep one waiting just use the same spoon for both, you'll make it and you'll never lack, just don't give up.”

@user79953134539350 said:

“I have just found myself shading tears because I cared for the dota to my sis and her father sacrificed her for riches at 29yrs. may the good. Lord see you through.”

Cathy said:

“God bless you, dear. I am a mother of twins Please put porridge and food in one big bowl then pea wote ndio waache kulia.@

@ka mwangi said:

“My dear we were in the same class cheers.”

@user3578210361470 said:

“This has got me emotional. God will bless you.”

Travis Georgen said:

“And you will never lack anything in Jesus' name.”

Mum loses her 2 sick kids to fever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever.

In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'. She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.

Her family came to her rescue but while she was still recovering from the shock of losing her son, her daughter died. Cynthia said she has only one kid now and she feels scared whenever the child falls sick.

Source: Legit.ng