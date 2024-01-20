A young woman has shared her heartwrenching experience after returning home to see her family

Sadly, she was welcomed by her mother's burial banner as the woman unfortunately passed not too long ago

Netizens expressed their sympathy for her situation in the comments section and consoled her

In a saddening video, a woman returned home only to be greeted by her mother's burial banner instead of her mother's warm embrace.

The absence of her mother who had passed away, was keenly felt as the woman identified as @symplymartha2 on TikTok broke into tears.

Lady in tears as she sees her mother's burial poster Photo credit: @symplymartha2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman laments after being greeted by mother’s burial banner

After a while away from her family, she decided to return home but her mother had unfortunately passed on.

She wrote;

“Came home again, and my mum didn't come out to welcome me, instead her burial banner did.”

Netizens console lady in the comments section

As the video went viral, netizens from all corners of the internet expressed their sympathy and support.

Many shared messages of comfort and understanding, offering their condolences and virtual hugs to help her navigate this difficult time.

SAMURAI 2 said:

“Your own is even fair. What about me that momma died when I was just one year and 3 months old.”

@user83165598998224 said:

“I know this is hard hun. So sorry.”

@liannenne said:

“It is well with you dear. take heart, may GOD console you and be with you and your siblings.”

@dorabeauty reacted:

“Me watching this and my mum is beside me, GOD PLEASE A KEEP MY MUM FOR ME AMEN.”

Treaaure mark said:

“God please don't let me experience this in Jesus name Amen.”

@favourogechi2067 said:

“Since my mother died I have not visited home again because is only me all my siblings are married.”

Eukay Nwa 042 said:

“My dear I cried when I got home on 29th no mom to welcome me my Christmas without a mother.”

@nickchimanjoku reacted:

“I cried the day I came back home on the 2nd January. I reached our house abt 10 pm and everywhere was silent, mom & dad late. But I felt her presence.”

@amaka 01 reacted:

“God please keep my mum alive for me because I have lost my husband she is the only one for me now and ever.”

Watch the video below:

