A woman has shared an adorable video of her baby's reaction after seeing snow for the first time abroad

The baby who was enchanted by the sight of the snow melted hearts as she spoke gibberish with all seriousness

The video has garnered millions of likes and reactions from netizens who found the baby’s actions thrilling

A baby could not hide her excitement after witnessing snowfall for the first time since her birth.

A video posted by the baby’s mother identified as @sharscott on TikTok showcased the baby's enthralled look upon seeing the snow.

Little girl speaks to snow in gibberish Photo credit: @sharscott/TikTok.

Baby melts heart with her reaction to snowfall

Unable to fathom what the snow was, the child stared at it on her gloves with all seriousness.

Shortly afterwards, she began speaking gibberish while gazing at her gloves with utter excitement in her eyes.

Sharing the clip, the mother captioned it;

“Her first snow!!!!”

Baby’s reaction to seeing snow for the first sparks reactions

The joyful video received over 2.5 million views on TikTok and 47.7 thousand reactions.

ShadowMoon said:

“Now the other baby in the snow° has 48 hrs to reply.”

Mommiana reacted:

“She said something funny my toddlers keep laughing lol.”

SULINGOA said:

“This the response video to the little boy in the snow!!!”

Tiff said:

“I'm fluent in adorable baby, she said and I quote "Now mama I know you see this glove doesn't match" lol.”

Cierra C Fenn said:

“It was the "yea"' from mama for me.”

@LuT-Love said:

“I heard "yagodola" (isiZulu) meaning she's cold.”

QuietStorm said;

“I need the interpretation please.”

Kimmy reacted:

“My son talks like this. I showed him this video hoping he would translate but I think instead he fell in love with her.”

@kenn said:

“Girl right I been saying this for years.”

Its. Kaia said:

“Girl me too, I’ve been saying it for years.”

Alissa Burlison said:

“She's speaking Simlish!”

Keyah Lenae said:

“The way she looked at you to make sure you understood Imfaooooo.”

Kbeautiful14 said:

“I agree with everything she said.”

Cat With A C said:

“She said what she said.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng