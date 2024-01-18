A video of a little girl meeting her newborn twin siblings for the first time has moved people online

The girl said hello to her mum, who was resting on the hospital bed, and then approached the twins with curiosity

She could not hide her joy as she kissed them softly on their heads and marveled for a long time

A heartwarming video of a little girl’s first encounter with her twin siblings who had just been born went viral on TikTok.

The girl entered the hospital room where her mum was lying on the bed, recovering from the delivery.

The girl was excited. Photo credit: @vivie_empiree/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She greeted her mum with a sweet smile and then turned her attention to the twins, who were wrapped in blankets and sleeping peacefully.

In the video shared by @vivie_empiree, she walked towards them with wonder and excitement, eager to see their faces. She gently kissed them on their heads, showing her love and affection.

She looked at them with admiration and awe, as if she could not believe that they were her brothers or sisters.

The video captured the precious moment of a family growing bigger and happier.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Selinaboateng34 said:

“I receive mine in Jesus name.”

Omah reacted:

“Awwwwn..she's going to be a very great big sister.”

User87893789382 wrote:

“Congratulations as I tap into your blessing.”

Kgomotso Mawayi commented:

“Congratulations also expecting Twins this month, Did u do normal delivery.”

Vivie Empiree responded:

“I did a C-section per my doctor's advice. Congratulation on your bundles of joy! Hang in there you're almost at the finish.”

Mummy:

“The big sister is so happy.”

Lady N:

“So adorable just found out m pregnant excited.”

Everlove:

“Am next to be celebrated amen.”

Big Blessing:

“I can't wait to see mine by the end of the month.”

