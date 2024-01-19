A man who moved from Nigeria to the United Arab Emirate (UAE) found things a little more difficult than he expected

A man said he suffered a lot of untold hardships after he relocated from Nigeria to the UAE.

He said the suffering started immediately after he arrived in the country as he could not find a suitable job.

In a story he shared on TikTok, the man, Adex Adewale, said he did not see the agent who promised him jobs in the UAE.

Meanwhile, he had left his son and his woman in Nigeria in search of a better life.

He started sleeping in open places, and this continued for many months. What saved him was that he had a tailoring skill.

Arrested and detained in Dubai

Adex was hired by a man who gave him a tailoring job, but he would later be arrested and locked up over a wrong allegation after he was framed by his co-workers.

Luckily for him, he was found to be innocent, and he was released. Adex said his boss felt sorry for the suffering he went through, and he was rewarded with a two-month salary.

Along the line, his woman in Nigeria left him because he was not sending money to her as expected.

It even took a while before he got his legal documents to stay in the UEA as a resident.

However, his life has become better as he now lives freely after getting his documentation and he now has a place to stay and work.

Reactions as man shares ordeal after moving to UAE

@Wemmytrendy said:

"May God punish our evil leaders for putting us through this journey of starting all over. Such a teary story."

@Join commented:

"The dark side of Dubai they don’t show. Paying the people so little that are not from a Western country."

@Alphonsus Kennedy said:

"I almost cried because I went through the same hell in UAE."

