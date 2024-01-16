A man has become the talk of social media after he took his little daughter for a DNA test and broadcasted it on TikTok

Many women were not happy that he posted a video of the girl on social media and criticised him

At the time of this report, the man's video has amassed over two million views as people shared their thoughts on his action

A man has come under fire from some sections of netizens for taking his daughter for a DNA test.

Most men opt for DNA tests to affirm the kids they are raising are theirs but the way the man went about his did not sit well with many women.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the man videoed his daughter at a medical centre as a cheek swab was put in her mouth to get her DNA sample.

He partially put the camera on his face but focused it on his little girl. The video has garnered two million views.

Via his TikTok page @wynter2raww1, the man constantly posts videos showing the activities he and the girl engage in.

Women criticise him for posting the video

fineazz_toya said:

"Well, we’re waiting for the results since u brought us in yall business! Don’t keep us waiting either!"

mpemvukazicekisok said:

"I wish this video stays on until umsolwa is old enough to understand what the father did to her on social media nogal."

anika said:

"Smart man.My brother a few months before he passed away did a DNA test on the only child his name was called on turnout it wasn't his."

Bigvicky123 said:

"My father did a DNA last month nd I was the only one who wasn’t his child."

Rickah Alston said:

"So if she's not yours then what? Why a DNA test all of a sudden?"

JuicyDimplez36 said:

"Never in my 37 years seen someone doing a DNA Test on social media…"

