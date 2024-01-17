A Nigerian man vowed to become a medical doctor because of a childhood experience he had when he visited a hospital

Because her mother worked at the general hospital, he thought she was a nurse, but he found out one day she was a cleaner

From that moment, he vowed to be a doctor to make his mother proud, and he has finally achieved the dream

A Nigerian man has become a medical doctor, thereby making his mother proud.

In an Instagram post, Dr Darlington Okoduwa said his mother used to work in a hospital when he was but a child.

Darlington said he vowed to make her mother proud by becoming a doctor. Photo credit: Instagram/@darlington_3d.

Dr Okoduwa noted that he thought his mother was a nurse at the general hospital until one day when he followed her to work when he needed treatment.

He said when he got to the hospital, he found out that his mother was a cleaner instead of a nurse.

Dr Okoduwa said he was sad because he had already told his friends in school that his mother was a nurse.

From that day, he vowed to become a doctor and make his mother proud, and he has achieved the dream.

A video shows the day he was inducted into the medical profession in the presence of his proud mother.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man makes his mother proud by becoming a doctor

@misznice said:

"This got me emotional…. Thanks for being a source of joy to your mum and congratulations on this achievement… more to come."

@dora3gn said:

"I will say congratulations to your mom, who raised a great man, a good friend, a fantastic artist and a very promising doctor."

@peach6316 said:

"Aww! Your story is very incredible, and it made me cry too, but tears of joy."

@obysominaokafor said:

"Oh wow, I had a big smile reading this and also got goosebumps at the same time."

