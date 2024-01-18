A man on TikTok has lamented bitterly after receiving heart-wrenching breakup messages from his girlfriend

The emotional scene was captured on camera as he broke down and shared the messages that confirmed the end of their relationship

Netizens who watched the clip expressed their sympathy and support for him during this challenging time

In a series of messages shared on TikTok, a young man's girlfriend delivered a devastating blow, expressing her desire to end their relationship.

The messages revealed her frustration with the constant messages and suffocating behaviour, leading her to seek a separation.

Man in tears over heartbreaking messages from girlfriend

The emotional impact of the breakup was evident as the young man identified as @your_makeup_boy on TikTok was seen crying on his bed, holding his phone, and showing the camera the heart-wrenching messages.

Within the messages, his girlfriend's words carried a heavy weight of betrayal. She admitted to cheating on him and suggested that even if she accepted him, she would continue to be unfaithful.

Her final plea for him to leave her alone and find someone else added to the pain and confusion he was experiencing.

The messages read;

“Guy why are u like this? I told u it can't work anymore. Is really frustrating when you choke me with messages. I'm tired abeg. Please leave my DM. I don't want to block u. I cheated on u, Can’t u just find another woman? If I accept u doesn't mean I won't still cheat. Kindly stay away from me. I love u that's why I'm saying this Get lost MF.”

The raw vulnerability displayed in the young man's reaction struck a chord with many who witnessed the scene.

Man receives sympathy and support from netizens amidst breakup

As news of the young man's situation spread, netizens from all corners of the internet expressed their sympathy and support.

Messages of encouragement, virtual hugs, and comforting words flooded the comments section.

@ruby reacted:

“Who else paused the video to read the message, So sorry dear.”

C.H.I.S.O.M said:

“Omo I understand d pain abeg. it's really painful when ya obsessed with someone ohhh.”

Temilove82 reacted:

“Sorry.”

@tyerantcaeser said:

“I remember when one girl break up with me that time I did everything to make sure we got back together and I broke up with her.”

Loisa said:

“Hmmmm this life sha. I just passed through this phase I know how it feels. Man up bro.”

Lady ends things with her first love after 8 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Chocodera on TikTok has cried out after ending things with the love of her life. In a video, she revealed that they had dated for about eight years, but she didn't feel happy in the relationship.

According to her, she decided to quit the relationship and she is happy about it because "some relationships will never lead to something no matter the love." Chocodera further expressed gratitude to God for direction because she made up her mind to end it after undergoing prayer and fasting sessions.

She claimed that love is blind and she is happy to break up with her first love after eight years. In the video, she wept inconsolably while pouring out her heart. She also mentioned that it is better to walk away, no matter the pain, because there are brighter days ahead. In her words: "It's not easy for me to breakup up with him after 8 years. Kai love they said is really blind. Thank God I really have to end it after some praying and fasting."

