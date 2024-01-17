A lady underwent surgery to reduce the size of her jaws, and she shared the video on the social media platform, TikTok

In the video, the lady, Marie Iwobi, showed her recovery process beginning from day one to a month after the surgery

The transformation of her underbite jaw from big to small entirely changed her facial appearance, and this fascinated many people

The lady's face changed after the surgery.

According to Healthline:

"An underbite is a term for a dental condition characterized by lower teeth that extend outward farther than the upper front teeth."

In the video, Marie Iwobi captured her recovery process, showing what her face looked like immediately after the surgery.

On the first day after the jaw surgery, her jaws looked swollen out of proportion, but it started going down some days after.

The size of her jaws continued to go down until her face was completely normal and transformed.

In another video, she said she had to do the surgery so that she could breathe properly with her nose and also be able to chew. The video was later shared on other platforms, including X.

Watch the video below:

@T’ A N N E said:

"Did you do this on private or NHS? Thinking of getting mine done."

@Mai magirazi commented:

"It was really trust the process because 2 days later took me out."

@COCO said:

"I’m so glad I finished the video to look at the process because omg! On day one, you looked like someone from nutty professor."

@alexa said:

"I hope you have an improved quality of life! I know underbites can present health issues. Happy your healing went well."

@Jasmine said:

"This is amazing. Why did you decide to get this done?"

@Blasian Baddie commented:

"Looks amazing."

@Bougiie.a said:

"Girl You look good. You don’t need to explain yourself to nobody."

