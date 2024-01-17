A businesswoman has cried out after importing a nonfunctional batch of blenders from China

In a sad video, she expressed her frustration, stating that returning or selling them was not an option

Sympathetic netizens who watched the video on TikTok offered suggestions on how to resolve the issue

In a heartbreaking TikTok post, a lady vented her frustration over a shipment of blenders she imported from China.

According to the lady identified as @badawiaimports on TikTok, none of the blenders worked and this left her in a difficult situation.

Lady’s frustration with non-functioning blenders

The sad businesswoman expressed her disappointment, highlighting the inability to return or sell the faulty products.

Netizens quickly responded to lady's post, expressing sympathy for her predicament and offering suggestions.

Reactions as businesswoman laments over bad purchase of blenders

Many users shared words of encouragement and understanding, acknowledging the frustration she felt.

Others recounted similar experiences they had encountered with imported products, further empathizing with the lady's situation.

Alongside their sympathy, netizens offered suggestions to the lady on potential courses of action.

Small Madam commented:

“This is sad kindly give 1 to a repairer and see if they can do something about it.”

Awura Akua reacted:

“Take it to alpha hour alter and pray over it.”

Abubakari Khadijah33 reacted:

“If is 1688 file for refund.”

Queen_Era said:

“How are they fixing, I got mine from Instagram. It was making unusual noise not knowing I did not fix it well. I thought it was damaged.”

Purekiss WW said:

“There was this man at kaneshie who repairs blender very very well wish u r close to me.”

GALAXY OFFICIAL said:

“My brother always tell me don't buy anything you get cheap online because no Good thing is cheap.”

Der-Ber limited said:

“Repair them and sell at cheap price and u stated that ur giving up never give up dear that is business the next one trust me u will be successful.”

Araoluwa02 reacted:

“I don talk am, na name silver crest Dey sell now, they are unknown name of blenders that are very very good.”

Jazzibiyya reacted:

“The part of importation customers don't know.”

@hudabeautyyyyyYYYY reacted:

“Have you tried repairing one to see if it will work??”

@audreys_trendy reacted:

“The part of importation that many don't know". Hope you find a solution.”

Businesswoman in tears over hardship, threatens to close her business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Instagram vendor who sells footwears shared a video via her business page, entreating all and sundry to purchase her goods.

She said, amidst tears, that she was fed up with the whole situation and was willing to sell her goods at any price because she wanted to close the business, and she didn't want to give it all out or have them destroyed.

In her words: "Please in the name of God, if you need anything from my page I beg you please just buy I am begging you. Even if you don't need it, if it is something you can give out, buy. You can pay any amount you want to pay. I just want to put an end to the business; I am not doing again and I have so much stock I cannot go and give everything out and I am choked, I don't want to go and destroy them."

