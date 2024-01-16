Nigerians have gushed over a video of a woman showering encomiums on her small-sized husband

The pretty woman walked around her husband as she declared positive words to his life and future

She prayed for him, saying he would go places in life and encouraged him regarding his physical look

A video of a tall woman praising her husband, who is physically challenged, has melted the hearts of netizens.

In the clip seen on TikTok, the woman told him he is not short and not a dwarf.

She described him as God's creation. Photo Credit: @madamoyinandfamily

Source: TikTok

He smiled as she declared positive things to his life. She looked into the camera as she affirmed words of encouragement for his well-being.

"You are not short, you are not a dwarf.

"Whatever people say about you does not matter. What matters is what you are. You are not less of a man. You are a complete man. You are God's creation. God cannot go wrong with his creation.''

She prayed passionately for him.

"Today, I am praying for you with all my heart. I pray you will go places..."

Watch the video below:

People commended the woman

Someone’s sunshine said:

"This woman really loves u."

blessingkosisoch1 said:

"Ezigbo nwaanyi di uko...

"Nne m jisike."

Maryann Micheal said:

"Awwww Jesus Nne God bless u u will live long."

Blessing Eferusuoa said:

"God has blessed you with this wonderful woman sir."

Oge Gold said:

"My sister even the dwarf they are unique in their own way everybody are unique in his her own way and we all are the image of God."

Lady who wedded physically challenged man speaks on their love story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously that a lady who married a physically challenged man had shed light on her love story.

According to her, he was the choice of God for her, and she didn't want to go against God's leading.

Mayfair stated that when they shared about their love life online, people had so many nasty comments like the man must be rich and she is targeting his wealth.

Their love has survived for a long time and a baby is involved. Winston said that even though he expects negative comments, reading them always feels strange.

Mayfair revealed that they were best friends before becoming lovers, revealing that they spent so much time together.

Source: Legit.ng