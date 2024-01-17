A lady has garnered attention online after sharing a video of herself and her two sisters, all married to white men

Many netizens who watched the video on the TikTok app said they found interracial marriages intriguing

Others however questioned whether marrying someone from a different race should be considered an achievement

In her recent TikTok video, a lady proudly opened up about her and her two sisters' marriages to white men.

In her video, she declared that having all sisters married to men of a different race is a notable occurrence worth sharing on social media.

Three sisters flaunt their white husbands Photo credit: @fiscaahenkan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's video sparks discussion on interracial marriages

A video compilation uploaded via her TikTok page showed the sisters flaunting their oyinbo husbands and having fun with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She captioned the clip;

“Pov: All your sisters are married to white men.”

Netizens express mixed reactions to video of sisters' interracial marriages

Following the video's release, netizens have expressed varying opinions.

While some asked the lady identified as @fiscaahenkan and her sisters for tips on meeting and getting married to a white man, others questioned the notion of considering such marriages as achievements.

ESTEE said:

“So is an achievement right?”

Yaa Vida said:

“Please help me get some.”

@thegerman_homegh reacted:

“Getting married to a white man is not an achievement. Am married to one. I don't see anything super special. They are humans like anyone else.”

@Nanaakuasuzie _Mid said:

“The dating apps work for people, me alone de3 after I joined, I only came across guys from Lome n Ada hmm>I had to run.”

Portia Agyare commented:

“The last lady's husband fine o.”

@user2825359929917 reacted:

“So is that one to achievements.”

@_Cindie'sBedding Enterprise said:

“Ghanaians lady Achievement.”

AGYA AMANKWAH said:

“And is this a flex?”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man marries beautiful oyinbo woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who married a German woman has shown her off online as they prepared for their traditional wedding.

The oyinbo bride adjusted her husband's outfit before they got ready for their reception. They looked beautiful together in a TikTok video. The cute couple posed for photos with their matching attires. Like the Yorubas, the woman had the same materials from her headgear on her shoulders.

Describing his beautiful bride, the man (@cute_bodex) said: "In her I found love that knows no boundaries, where German precision meets warmth and vibrancy of Yoruba culture."

Source: Legit.ng