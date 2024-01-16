A Nigerian US Army officer posted a video on TikTok to celebrate his promotion

The video showed his uniform on the bed as he placed his new rank on them

He expressed his excitement and gratitude for his achievement and the video went viral

A Nigerian US Army officer who had worked hard for his career posted a video on TikTok to celebrate his promotion.

The video showed him proudly placing the rank on the uniform as well as displaying his new rank insignia.

The man was excited.

Source: Getty Images

He expressed his excitement and gratitude for his achievement, which was the result of his dedication and perseverance.

The video went viral and received many positive comments from people who praised him for his service and said they were proud of his accomplishment.

The video shared by @wiz_wole also inspired many other Nigerians who admired his success and wished him well.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dahbwoi ryda reacted:

“Private First class?? I'm a General in mini militia, we're not mates.”

PrecioUs said:

“Your salary go reach 1billion like that o.”

YasminQueen wrote:

“You will continue to be promoted and blessed in jesus name, congrats Sir.”

Ebenezer Nii:

“Thank you for your service sir.”

B'more_1SGReaper7:

“Congratulations. I knew you could do it you brother. Next step SGT/E5. LETS GO!! Proud of you o.”

Arch:

“Can youU marry nme, the excitement knowing you are IGBO hits the heavens. Congrats, Nwokeoma.”

Sirenyesiobigodwin:

“What level is that sir.”

Abdullah Sayyadi:

“Congratulation specialist.”

Jubilation as Nigerian army gets first professor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian Army has produced its first professor of Mechatronics Engineering, Lt. Col. Abubakar-Surajo Imam.

The Registrar, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State, Brig.-Gen. A.M. Tukur disclosed this in a statement on Friday, November 17, The Punch reported.

Tukur said Imam was promoted to the rank of a professor after it was ratified during the NDA Council Meeting in September and took effect from October 1, 2023, according to TheCable.“This recognition not only honours Professor Imam but also highlights the commitment of the Nigerian Defence Academy to acknowledging and rewarding outstanding contributions within its academic community.”

