A short video of a woman filming her palatial house has stirred massive reactions on social media

The house had a creative POP design with neon lights in every crevice, which all added beauty to the house

Many people who reacted to the video said that they got a feeling of being very poor from how rich the home looked

A woman has many people questioning their place in life after sharing a video of her luxurious house.

Her (@barbz2589) kitchen space was bigger than some houses' two rooms together. There are chairs around the kitchen's highland for dining.

The house looked clean and classy. Photo source: @barbz2589

Royal-looking house with great interior decor

Everywhere in the apartment looked clean. One of her sons was having a great time playing a video game as she filmed.

Her second son got busy laying his bed. The room was quite spacious despite the big bed in it. The woman's bedroom looked like a mini-flat.

Some people who watched the woman's video wondered why their parents never worked hard to give them such a sweet lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

rachealnavitcha said:

"Tv room and yet every room has a Tv God."

Susan Kachimanga said:

"l reject poverty in Jesus name mmmmm money is good."

Blair said:

"I feel like my papa n mama didn’t concentrate in school."

Mcjoseph said:

"Save and invest then you can build like this."

elianeirakoze380 said:

"I deserve a such space... Thank you universe for this new home, I receive it, I receive, i receive it."

It's Kate said:

"You have such a beautiful home...love it."

Bongie Mankosheni said:

"I receive it in Jesus Name, amen."

Valentinà DéRossí said:

"This is very beautiful, I love the space in your bedroom, very nice."

priscillankhuwa60 said:

"God have mercy on me and bless me with the money please in Jesus name Amen and Amen."

callme_ary13 said:

"Ur kitchen is bigger than my apartment."

Lady showed off mum's rich house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady showed off her mother's palatial house, which was built within a year. She gave people a tour.

A spiral staircase led into a very big living room. Neon lights complemented the interior decor of the house.

