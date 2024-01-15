A lady with sickle cell and a hipbone complication graduated with a first class degree from Unilag

She had to use crutches and a walking frame to move around, and she changed her course of study

She thanked God, her friends and family for their support, and encouraged other people with health issues to never give up

A lady who identified herself as Joy Fro has shared her inspiring story of how she overcame the challenges of sickle cell and a hipbone complication to graduate with a first class degree from the University of Lagos (Unilag).

The lady narrated her struggles on X (formerly Twitter) through her handle @joy_fro, saying she got admission into Unilag when she had a sickle cell complication called avascular necrosis of the hipbone.

Inspite of everything, she graduates with first class. Photo credit: @joy_fro/Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to her, her doctors told her she could never walk on her own until she had a hip replacement surgery on both hips. As a result, she had to use crutches and later a walking frame to move around.

She opens up after graduating with first-class

She said she had been in and out of the hospitals so many times for sickle cell crisis, and that Unilag medical center was almost like her second home at some point. In spite of all the challenges, she graduated from Unilag with a first class degree.

She also thanked her friends, mom and sisters, who constantly reminded her to take care of herself, take her drugs, drink plenty of water.

Her story has touched many people on social media, who praised her for her courage, resilience, and achievement. They also wished her well in her future endeavors and prayed for her healing.

See her X post below:

Mom who graduated with first class gets N500,000 gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady named Blessing who achieved a remarkable feat of graduating with a first class degree as a single mom received a huge reward of N500,000 cash.

The young lady, who graduated with a distinction in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), shared her journey.

She revealed that she became pregnant when she was in her second year of study, but she never gave up on her dreams of pursuing academic excellence.

Source: Legit.ng