A father has shared a hilarious video of his baby watching a clip of himself crying loudly at 5 am

The baby's wide-eyed reaction captured the attention of netizens who watched the clip on TikTok

Netizens found the video both amusing and adorable and they took to the comments section to share their thoughts

In a lighthearted moment captured on TikTok, a father, showed his baby a video of himself crying and causing a disturbance at the early hour of 5 am.

The intention behind this playful act was to share a funny memory with his child and elicit a reaction.

Baby cries loudly at 5 am Photo credit: @kion.yasir/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby surprised as father shows him video of himself crying by 5 am

The little one was taken aback as he watched himself crying loudly on the screen.

The unexpected sight of his tears seemed to have caught him off guard, leaving him in a state of shock.

The genuine and unfiltered response of the baby made the moment even more endearing.

As the video shared by the father identified as @kion.yasir on TikTok, played, the baby's eyes widened in surprise and astonishment.

Netizens delight in baby's response to video

Once the video was shared on TikTok, it quickly gained traction and went viral.

Netizens from all around the world were charmed by the baby's surprised reaction. Many found the innocence and genuine surprise of the little one adorable.

Comments poured in with users expressing their amusement and sharing similar experiences of showing their children videos of themselves.

Mi'she Yellow said:

“He looking like "who dis fah.”

Brnblesed said:

“The facial expressions & the vein popping out the middle of his forehead he's like WTH is your problem? Wait until tonight.”

AdaKaysW reacted:

“He said "and did! And I'll do it again."

Magda Cardoso said:

“That is the equivalent of telling my sober self about my drunk self behaviour. NOT VALID!!!”

WanWarren reacted:

“It was him rolling his eyes for me.”

@ambassadorsempire said:

“He is like "This can't be me, ma'am, look at him and look at me "Se.”

1222222 said:

“Face look like naw no not me to cute la babies come in the world as if they have been here before.”

Tisha commented:

“He said who baby is that.”

PhillyDawg42 reacted:

“He's so gorgeous.”

Watch the video below:

