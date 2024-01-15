A heartwarming video of a woman’s intelligent five-year-old son advertising her business has gone viral

In the video shared on TikTok, the little boy sweetly informed netizens to patronize his mother's business

Social media users who came across the video were captivated by his cuteness and impressive sales skills

A proud mother has shared an intriguing video of her five-year-old son promoting her business.

The young boy, with utmost seriousness, showcased his sales skills and encouraged viewers to visit his mother's business for affordable items.

Video of little boy advertising mum's business Photo credit: @obisivivy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy's enthusiastic sales skill stuns netizens

In the video, the young boy confidently asked viewers if they needed clothing or accessories, inviting them to shop from his mother.

He said;

“You will see your night for shikini small money. Just come and buy from us. You will see a free gift, you will be so happy. Come and buy bags.”

His adorable manner of speaking and genuine excitement about the products captured the hearts of netizens who couldn't help but react with overwhelming positivity.

Netizens melt at adorable display of little boy advertising mum's business

The TikTok video shared by @obisivivy quickly gained attention with netizens flooding the comment section with adoration for the little boy.

Many expressed their delight at his cute mannerisms and praised his ability to deliver the advertisement with such enthusiasm.

@joyslink reacted:

“Awwwwwn he's such a sweet boy, I'm actually a drop gaza.”

RJ skincare said:

“I'm not a human seller, but I'm the one selling skincare products for the human seller.”

Goziebby commented:

“Please I am not a human seller.”

Jenny said:

“What's stopping dis from going viral.”

Ria reacted:

“Which one b human seller again.”

Hayisah reacted:

“I am a drop gaza.”

Big baby reacted:

“Human seller best influencer of the year.”

Cecyofthemosthigh said:

“Human seller got me so cute.”

Big Rukylex reacted:

“My influencer.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng