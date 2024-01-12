A beautiful black mother has shared an intriguing video showing off her very big and tall 5-month-old baby

According to the mum, she can no longer carry her son in his carrier because of the pain she gets in her neck and back

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok were left in awe and they shared relatable experiences in the comments

A mother has taken the internet by storm with a video showcasing her remarkably huge 5-month-old baby.

In the captivating video, the woman identified as @tymarie01 on TikTok humorously narrated how her son got so big over the months.

Mum shares video of her big baby Photo credit: @tymarie01/TikTok.

Mum of 5-month-old speaks on his fast growth

According to her, the little boy has grown so big that she can no longer carry him with a carrier to prevent back and neck pain.

In her words:

"POV: you made a baby with the Incredible Hulk. Kayce is only 5 months. I can't carry him in my baby carrier because it kills my neck and back."

Reactions as mum shares video of son with fast growth

The video quickly gained traction on the app leaving viewers in awe of the baby's size.

Many individuals have shared their stories of having larger-than-average babies or struggling with the physical demands of parenting.

Ruqia se reacted:

“So cute! How many pounds was he at birth?”

FLAM3 reacted:

“My baby is the same way she's about to be 5 months and almost 3 feet.”

@introvertextrovert2201 said:

“This reminds me when my daughter was 9 months and I would carry her sometimes when we go places, she's still a baby obviously, but I would get looks as if I wasn't supposed to carry her because.”

Stephanie said:

“He's so cute and chunky.”

BrittAl said:

“Gurrrrl! My 2 is in a 5T an I'm only 125 he's 42.”

@covington reacted:

“Girl, what was his birth weight? he's so chunky and handsome!”

Karla reacted:

“Girl! He's gonna be bigger than you before he hits one!! Such a cutie!”

Anita said:

“Awww this hurts me a little I was a monster big baby and I turned out just fine momma.”

Hannah Thibodeaux said:

“I've literally never heard of anyone named Kayce until now! We're naming our son that, he's due in April lol crazy.”

Sarina reacted:

“I birthed a baby hulk too. Mine is 8 now and we wear the same shoe size and he's almost as tall as me smh.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng