A Nigerian man went from being N200k richer to losing everything to sports betting after making a hasty decision

In a video, the heartbroken youth laid in regret on a bed while a friend consoling him recorded him

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many people laughed at the young man, saying he was too greedy

A video of a young man lamenting after losing N200k to sports betting has stirred reactions on social media.

@gossipmillnaija shared the clip on Instagram and explained that he first won the N200k via sports betting and lost every penny immediately after he staked with them.

He staked his entire winnings little by little. Photo Credit: SeventyFour, Instagram/@gossipmillnaija

Source: Getty Images

"Wahala be Like Bicycle!!! Nigerian man left in tears after winning N200k in football betting but ended up staking the entire N200k and loosing it all!" the page wrote.

In the clip, the youth laid on a bed with his belly while a friend in the background quizzed him on how he lost the N200k.

After some back and forth, the friend encouraged him to get over it. The friend recorded him and shared it online.

Nigerians react to the sports betting loss

robyekpo said:

"Greed na bas.tard Na so my friend stake 3k5 to win 60m. He refused to cash out at 2.2m and the whole game cut after that Learn to know when to back down."

mradelokiki said:

"Ogbon .... no kill yourself on top money wey no be ur own in the first place."

meetemmanueljacob said:

"You must learn a lesson!! Now them never leave you? They have left you."

mclaughter__ said:

"This one still new for the game?? Baba as you chop them like that just close the app for like 1 week use the money do better thing first, see Watin you cause urself now. Sorry oh."

obvisking said:

"Oh so he played 40k, Then 40k again, 40k again….how much is that now? 120k…Then he said 40k again no go bad. Then he said ah last 40k might the right one. I get it now."

benbills007 said:

"That's one thing about betting ..You go win,but the day them go collect all your money,you fit cry that day."

Source: Legit.ng