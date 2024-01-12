A popular comedian I Go Save made the news for rocking a hair that many felt was too expensive

He has announced that he has taken off the hair and it got many people talking and imagining the money he had spent is gone

The funnyman probably feels better with the artificial hair taken off as he admits that there is nothing

A famous stand-up comedian Otaghware Onodjayeke aka I Go Save, loves his simple look simple and he does not like anything distracting him. This made him to take off an expensive artificial hair on his head.

Comedian I Go Save has gathered several reactions over his decision to cut his $20k hair implant. Source:@igosave/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He paid $20k for the hair but he did not mind talking it off for the sake of his comfort. He posted his new look on his Instagram page adding that nothing beats being natural. His post was greeted with several comments from his colleagues and his fans.

He captioned his post:

"$20k hair gone as nothing beats natural. Natural nor gree for anybody."

See pictures of I Go Save's new look in the slides below:

The funnyman wore a red flowery shirt and a plain red trousers. He also wore shades to complement his outfit as he posed for pictures. One can tell he feels better without the artificial hair.

Colleagues, fans of I Go Save react to his natural hair

The comedian's colleagues and fans have reacted to his post on his hair. See some of them below:

@buchicomedian:

"Phew!! what goes up must surely come down."

@eriggapaperboi:

"This January go reach 45 days las las Sha."

@basketmouth:

"Runway style."

@actingbigman1:

"Drop their handle make them refund are from the $20k even if na 3k self make them refund community. The hair no last o."

@jamesfrancis1776:

"You said it all bros you sharp, you done cut me with your sharpness."

@datwarrigirl:

"You don tire."

@casa_of_oshiafi:

"This one come go well pass."

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"E no easy to wear one wig for more than one year sha. Make breeze dey touch the skull."

@slyraymond1

"Ah your own cost o for Germany here na 3k euro!! This new look sharp."

Source: Legit.ng