A Nigerian man has sent netizens into a frenzy after revealing that he lost over N10 million to sports betting

He shared pictures of the basketball games he staked on and how they all didn't go as he expected

Many Nigerians wondered how he managed the loss, while others had different opinions on the huge loss

A Nigerian man, @_kennyblaze1391, has displayed his tickets on X after losing over N10 million he staked on basketball games.

The tickets @_kennyblaze1391 shared showed he staked N1.7 million on one game, N1.5 million on another and other amounts on some other games.

He shared his loss while replying a netizen who wrote,''play alone, chop alone."

"Yes my bro. It was a miracle win. Staked over 10m yesterday. Would i have not been trending by your drags by now," @_kennyblaze1391 wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he showed another set of tickets, showing he won massively.

People react to the whopping loss

@orioninc_ng said:

"Funny thing be say if you drop all these tickets and they cut, na still these same breeds go drag you because them use 200 naira play am."

@kent_certified said:

"They will drag you if you don’t drop games , and also pray for you to lose if you drop games and the failed to play the game… . The rich keep getting richer and you will continue dying in hate because you never understood betting is not for kids."

@BodmaxTips said:

"Am following the steps now too, risk alone and gather some funds, dash the little i can out to followers from the win."

@Teggybae said:

"Omo!!!!! You people have mind ooo.

"If I get millions and I loose 10million out of am, I go land for hospital ."

@convertsporty said:

"some tickets you don't share sha..... Because followers would drag you for games that cut and still drag you for not dropping tickets.

"Sometimes we take risks and we don't want to risk your money as well."

Man breaks TV after losing N1.2m bet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had broken his TV after losing a N1.2 million bet.

@happinesschip who claimed to be close to the man shared the clip on TikTok, revealing that the man's wife sent it to him.

"@pst_og why you go bet 1.2M before self…Why you go come still break your Tv to double your loss," the video caption reads.

