A Nigerian girl broke the world record for most football passes with head and neck in one minute with 30 passes

Miracle was inspired by her love of football and her desire to be famous, recognized, and make her parents proud

She faced many challenges, but overcame them with hard work and perseverance, she hopes to break more records in the future

Miracle Ngozi, a young Nigerian girl, has made history by breaking the world record for the most football (soccer) passes between the head and neck in one minute.

She achieved this feat alongside her colleague Confidence Kipo, a multiple record holder himself, at Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, on 4 December 2023.

Miracle and Confidence surpassed the previous record by completing 30 passes in 60 seconds. The Guinness World Records has verified the record and announced it on their official website.

Miracle, who is a huge fan of football, told Legit.ng that she was inspired to pursue the record-breaking achievement by her desire to make her parents proud.

She revealed that she prepared for the record attempt by first understanding the rules:

“I prepared by understanding the rules and regulations set by the relevant governing body and you know that training for a record breaking attempt can be physically and mentally demanding i faced injuries, setback, period of self doubt, finding time are the challenges that i faced.”

Miracle was very happy and excited when she realized she had broken the record:

“I felt so happy and excited when I had that I have broken the record though my family has not celebrated it for me yet.”

She also shared some advice for other young girls who want to follow their dreams and break records:

“My advice to them is that once they have taken the decision of being a record breaker they should focus on it, don't allow anyone to discourage you, though their may be challenges on the way but consistency and perseverance will see you through.”

This is a remarkable achievement for Miracle and Confidence, who have shown the world the talent and potential of Nigerian youth.

Watch a GWR video featuring Miracle's records:

