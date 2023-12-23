A lady has shown off the house her parents built in the village with much space to accommodate many people

The tiled bathrooms in the house are big enough to have different comfortable facilities installed

People said that her parents have great architectural taste with the way the building was constructed

A Nigerian lady has shown the palatial house her parents built in the village. It has walk-in closets.

The lady and her siblings all followed their parents to the village to spend Christmas in the mansion.

The building has a very big veranda. Photo source: @fatshionistaa

Source: TikTok

House with tasteful architectural design

Giving a tour of the apartment, she (@fatshionistaa) showed people how spacious every room in the building was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her parents' bathrooms were well-tiled, but the bathtubs were not fixed yet. The house was constructed in such a way that there was no definite back or front view.

Though the house was still not finished, the interior looked superb. Doors were all connected in the house.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

AMAKAEGO said:

"First time seeing something different when it comes to Nigerian houses."

misshighklass said:

"This is too much information security wise."

victory said:

"Igbos and mansion in their village."

Mmaa(mor_ayo) said:

"Finally found kambili’s house in purple hibiscus."

Adaora Kikki said:

"Okay!!! common architectural digest. Your parents have good taste dear."

Ch aka said:

"This house is gorgeous ,the design structure."

The Main Character said:

"Ugh, I love it! As a former architecture student, the design is so satisfyinggg."

Ada Grace said:

"Beautiful house and strategically designed. I love it."

Mabel said:

"The structure of the building is different from the normal houses and it’s amazing."

Queen Betty said:

"My only problem is how do you guys clean the house because whatttt!!"

The lady replied:

"It’s a lot of work tbh, that’s the only downside."

Man built house for widow in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man used his resources to bless the life of a poor widow in his village. He made her smile by building her a house.

The young man (@clifford_obi350) posed with the woman as he showed off the building process. The house was at the roofing stage at the beginning of the video.

Source: Legit.ng