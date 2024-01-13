A woman who joined her husband abroad had a memorable experience after seeing snowfall for the first time

The wife smiled cutely as her husband sang beside her, showing their TikTok followers how happy they were

Many people prayed to have the same opportunity as the couple as a man advised the man not to betray her husband

A young man who travelled to Canada as an international student brought his wife abroad.

In a recent video on his page, he showed the lady's reaction the first time seeing snow falling.

The lady felt the snow in her hands. Photo source: @nal_candy

Source: TikTok

Wife and husband in Canada

She was super-excited as she stretched her hands out to feel the snow. Both husband and wife were in thick clothes.

The woman said the snow experience was so beautiful when the husband asked how she felt about it.

A person in the husband's comment section hoped the woman would pay the husband back in a good way for bringing her abroad.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oheneba K Nti Jnr said:

"You see how you’re smile with him . Don’t be ungrateful later wai and you ladies today de3 only God know ur mind that you’re living with us."

Pricycylla️said:

"Congratulations I tap into your blessing."

Kwame Agyapong said:

"We will surely get there in Jesus name."

Aaron Appiah Obeng said:

"The Lord continue to be merciful to you guys and grant you favor and peace in His sight."

love said:

"Happy for you two."

Dr plus said:

"Her facial expression n smiles tells us that she’s a good wife."

Beatrice Pokuah said:

"Am happy for you guys. I tap into ur blessings."

Akosuah said:

"Am sending it to my bbe."

anibabe13 said:

"This is beautiful I tap to ur great relationship."

Abigail said:

"Awww something nice. i will witness some in Jesus name."

Lee’s fashion said:

"Awww i love you guys, I even sent your video to my husband in UK."

Source: Legit.ng