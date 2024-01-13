A Nigerian lady with a wealthy dad sat in her father's autobiography Range Rover as she danced while he drove

The father had a classy pose behind the wheels, with his daughter making pretty faces at her phone camera

People crowded her comment section, wanting to be her friend because of her family's visible wealth

A rich Nigerian lady got many people talking when she showed off her family's wealth.

She sat beside her father as the man drove a clean Range Rover resembling a 2023 model. They looked so comfortable and classy.

The lady posed beside her dad in the vehicle. Photo source: @taraaabbz

Range Rover 2023 in Nigeria

The lady (@taraaabbz) struck different poses in the posh car as her dad waved briefly at the camera. Many people said her family is indeed rich.

A few TikTokers in her comment section jokingly asked if her dad was single. Some said she made them feel so poor.

According to Edmunds, the starting price of a 2023 Range Rover is $101,000 (N126,713,489).

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mr Niran said:

"My papa no try at all."

Emmanuel dare said:

"Is ur dad single? Asking for my babe."

Samsung fan boy said:

"2023 range rover???? excuse me? passenger emperor o."

Jeffrey Epstein said:

"Be like na ur papa be that flower for him garden oo."

Travis said:

"My kids will experience things I never experienced."

The Goat said:

"Me and my papa need discuss."

Miguel said:

"Hello my name is Emmanuel,I would love to know you."

Otunba Aleshinloye said:

"Ahhh your dad is driving an Autobiography menn pops is Rich."

Tohby said:

"Everyone be asking if your dad is single, please are you single?"

Yourboy_T_ said:

"Ask pops when I can come pay for my bride!"

Caleb T. Adefemi said:

"I see a beautiful flower in your garden sir when can I come for it."

Eddie said:

"Papa Dey drive the latest autobiography rr mama Dey drive latest gwagon."

