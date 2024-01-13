Nigerian Lady Shows Off Dad's N126.7m Range Rover Autobiography, Dances with Joy Beside Him
- A Nigerian lady with a wealthy dad sat in her father's autobiography Range Rover as she danced while he drove
- The father had a classy pose behind the wheels, with his daughter making pretty faces at her phone camera
- People crowded her comment section, wanting to be her friend because of her family's visible wealth
A rich Nigerian lady got many people talking when she showed off her family's wealth.
She sat beside her father as the man drove a clean Range Rover resembling a 2023 model. They looked so comfortable and classy.
Range Rover 2023 in Nigeria
The lady (@taraaabbz) struck different poses in the posh car as her dad waved briefly at the camera. Many people said her family is indeed rich.
A few TikTokers in her comment section jokingly asked if her dad was single. Some said she made them feel so poor.
According to Edmunds, the starting price of a 2023 Range Rover is $101,000 (N126,713,489).
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Mr Niran said:
"My papa no try at all."
Emmanuel dare said:
"Is ur dad single? Asking for my babe."
Samsung fan boy said:
"2023 range rover???? excuse me? passenger emperor o."
Jeffrey Epstein said:
"Be like na ur papa be that flower for him garden oo."
Travis said:
"My kids will experience things I never experienced."
The Goat said:
"Me and my papa need discuss."
Miguel said:
"Hello my name is Emmanuel,I would love to know you."
Otunba Aleshinloye said:
"Ahhh your dad is driving an Autobiography menn pops is Rich."
Tohby said:
"Everyone be asking if your dad is single, please are you single?"
Yourboy_T_ said:
"Ask pops when I can come pay for my bride!"
Caleb T. Adefemi said:
"I see a beautiful flower in your garden sir when can I come for it."
Eddie said:
"Papa Dey drive the latest autobiography rr mama Dey drive latest gwagon."
Another rich lady in her parents' house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @anitaadili, in two videos showcased her parents' wealth.
In the first clip, she revealed that her mother told them she had an arranged marriage with their father.
